Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — William Nylander, Zach Hyman and Rasmus Sandin each scored and had an assist to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs over the Nashville Predators 5-2. Jason Spezza and Auston Matthews also scored and Frederik Andersen made 34 saves for the Maple Leafs, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Mikael Granlund and Viktor Arvidsson scored for Nashville, which has lost of three of four. Both teams played their first game in more than a week after their bye week and the league’s All-Star break. Nashville's Pekka Rinne finished with 26 saves.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rhyne Howard hit three clutch free throws, collected a steal and blocked a shot in the final 29 seconds as the No. 13 Kentucky women held off Auburn, 68-61. The Wildcats dropped to 13th in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. Then ranked No. 11, Kentucky suffered a tough loss at LSU on January 18, a game in which they rallied from an 18-point deficit to trail by just two possessions late. Auburn was its first game after a seven-day layoff.