Increasing clouds & a few showers tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Clouds will gradually increase from west to east through the day today along with a slight chance of a stray shower during the afternoon. Rain chances increase tonight and tomorrow.
TODAY: Increasing clouds Wind: E 5 High: 55
TONIGHT: Showers Wind: NE 5-10 Low: 42
WEDNESDAY: A few showers early then mostly cloudy. High: 49
THIS WEEK: Showers will move out Wednesday evening but clouds will linger and lows will fall into the mid 30s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and cool with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Friday will become mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with highs near 50 and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Sunday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the lower 60s and overnight lows near 40.
