The Investigators finds FBI fell short in reporting officer-involved shooting stats

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The three officer-involved shootings in less than 72 hours have our investigative team asking questions.
Data on officer-involved shootings and use-of-force is not easily found. We learned, the Federal Bureau of Investigation planned on making data like this available last year but it hasn’t.
The FBI launched the use-of-force data collection in January 2019. Law enforcement agencies were encouraged but not required to participate. The goal was to publish data twice a year on use-of-force incidents.
We reached out to the FBI asking why no reports have been made available but haven’t heard back.
Our team has also reached out to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation to ask how many officer-involved shootings it has investigated over the past five years.
We are waiting for answers on that as well.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.