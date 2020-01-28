Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AMAZON-TENNESSEE
Officials: Amazon center in Tennessee to create 1,000 jobs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say a $200 million Amazon distribution center in Memphis, Tennessee, will employ 1,000 workers and should be up and running in time for this year's holiday season. With the skeleton of the massive building in the background, Amazon officials and state and local politicians gathered at the construction site Monday to talk about the project. Officials say workers will make at least $15 per hour as they pack and ship consumer products alongside Amazon's robots. The center will be Amazon's third in Memphis. Gov. Bill Lee said he was grateful to Amazon for building the center in Memphis.
Tennessee House GOP elect new majority whip
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — House Republicans in Tennessee have elected state Rep. Johnny Garrett to serve as majority whip for the 2020 legislative session. Garrett will be in charge of providing communication to members on caucus positions on legislation, as well as work with House Republican leadership. The Republican from Goodlettsville won the leadership position on Monday against state Rep. Mark Hall, a Republican from Cleveland. Garrett is currently vice-chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.
Tennessee voucher participants could still face taxes
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's top education officials say a small number of parents who participate in the state's latest school voucher imitative might be taxed for participating in the program. The development on Monday comes after months of debate between policy officials, education advocates and lawmakers over whether the new school vouchers for private education will be considered federally taxable income for parents. Under the law, the vouchers — worth up to $7,100 annually for private education — cannot go to families whose income exceeds twice the federal income eligibility for free school lunch.
Smoky Mountains park sets record with 12.5M visitors in 2019
Great Smoky Mountains National Park saw a record 12.5 million visitors in 2019, a 1.1 million increase over 2018. A news release from the park says monthly visitation records were set during January, March, April, May, June and December of last year. The park’s three primary entrances near Gatlinburg, Townsend and Cherokee saw increased use, with about two-thirds of visitors to the park using them. Additionally, a new section of the Foothills Parkway between Walland and Wears Valley saw more than 1 million visitors, spurring growth in visits through secondary park entrances. The park straddles the Tennessee and North Carolina border.
US appeals court rejects Tennessee election security lawsuit
MEMPHIS, Teen. (AP) — A federal appeals court has rejected a lawsuit challenging the security of voting machines in Tennessee's largest county. A three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday upheld a September district court ruling against the Shelby Advocates for Valid Elections lawsuit. Appellate judges wrote that the plaintiffs failed to show that there's an imminent risk that people will hack local voting machines. The group sued for Shelby County to switch to handwritten ballots and a voter-verifiable paper trail. They argued the Memphis area's outdated touchscreen machines aren’t secure, and more safeguards are needed to shield the system from outside manipulation.
IRS notifies Tennessee legislator of $19K in unpaid taxes
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — The Internal Revenue Service filed a federal tax lien against a Tennessee state legislator notifying the lawmaker that he failed to pay just over $19,000 in in federal income taxes over two years. IRS documents filed at the beginning of the month and recently obtained by news outlets show that Rep. Matthew Hill, a Republican representing Jonesborough, has an unpaid balance of about $4,360 from 2016 and an unpaid balance of $14,680 from 2018. Hill released a statement saying he's taking action and will pay all taxes owed. Tennessee Statehouse officials and the IRS wouldn't comment on the case.