Memphis police lieutenant pleads not guilty in rape of 15-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police lieutenant charged with raping a 15-year-old girl pleaded not guilty in court Monday.
Jeffrey Jones, 52, is accused of raping the teen between December 2018 and May of 2019. Jones faces felony charges for rape and sexual battery by an authority figure.
He’s currently out on a $75,000 bond.
Jones has been with the police department for 22 years, right now he is relieved of duty while an internal investigation is conducted.
Jones’ next court date is March 2.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.