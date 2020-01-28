3 men wanted in connection to officer-involved shooting in Tunica

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - Authorities in Tunica are in search of three men they believe were involved in events that led to an officer-involved shooting over the weekend.
Tunica County Sheriff’s Office investigators have obtained warrants for Erica Brandon Jr. (AKA Bubba), Jernard Black (AKA Nard) and Martrevious Sanders (AKA Blue). These men are considered armed and dangerous.
While on patrol an officer heard gunshots in the area of Delta Street and Highway 61. He turned onto Delta Street where he was confronted by two individuals running towards his patrol car.
Officials say the suspects pointed a firearm towards the officer -- he fired a shot striking a suspect.
When officers arrived at the Valero gas station, one man was found with multiple gunshot wounds, was treated on the scene and taken to the hospital.
TCSO released surveillance video of Sunday night’s incident showing a vehicle pull into the Valero. One of the suspects got out of the vehicle and approached the victim proceeding to fire multiple shots.
Names of the officer and the individual shot by the officer are not being named due to the ongoing investigation headed by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
Any information regarding this case can be reported to Tunica County Crime Stoppers at 662-910-0400 or call the Investigation Division at 662-363-1411.
