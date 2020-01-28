MPD shuts down Highway 385 at Winchester for report of shots fired

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a report of shots fired on Highway 385 Tuesday afternoon.
An MPD spokesperson says officers responded to the westbound lanes of 385 and Kirby just before 1 p.m. The victim said someone shot his white Chevrolet Malibu on the highway.
The victim was not injured.
Police say the suspect may have been in a silver SUV.
No arrests have been made.
Police shut down all lanes of westbound traffic at Hacks Cross while they investigated. Two lanes reopened just before 3 p.m.
