Scholarship awarded in honor of White Station football player killed in catfishing scheme

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four months after a White Station grad was murdered in an apparent catfishing scheme, his family has found a new way to keep his memory alive!
Jack Luibel’s father shared the details of a new scholarship Monday and spoke for the first time on camera.
“His name is going to be carried on. All the students loved him,” said John Luibel.
Luibel had trouble holding back the tears talking about his son Jack who had just graduated from White Station High when he was shot and killed after police say he was lured to a house in Frayser in September by two teens who are charged in his murder.
“I’d seen him and talked to him and hugged him and worked on some stuff. Two and a half hours before the homicide detectives were knocking on my door," said Luibel.
Jack played defensive end for White Station. His name was mentioned several times at a football banquet. And he will be remembered for what his grandmother, Polly Armbruster, is doing -- giving a full scholarship to the University of Memphis in Jack’s name to a fellow player.
Javontay Boulton is getting that scholarship.
Jack’s mother graduated from U of M. Luibel says the football team is a kind of family along with his own.
“We went Christmas day to the cemetery. It was a long day for his grandmother to have done this. Have this scholarship in his name," he said.
John Luibel says his son was working at FedEx just before he was murdered thinking about taking advantage of the company’s scholarship program.
He wanted to go to college and stay at FedEx -- a son he said who was happy and always smiling.
“His name is going to be carried on. All the students loved him.”
Police say Erin Tillman and Tallas Bonds used a dating app to lure Jack Luibel as well as another 20-year-old who got away. Both are charged in Jack Luibel’s death.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.