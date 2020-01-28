Shelby County sheriff asks commissioners to lift residency requirements for deputy recruits

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner is asking county commissioners to lift residency requirements to aid in the hiring of 51 new sheriff’s deputies. The request comes as commissioners consider county residency issues in a special committee.
Its possible commissioners could crackdown on residency for some county employees and lift it for others.
“We are in an immediate need, for right now,” said Bonner.
Bonner joined Shelby County Commissioners Monday in a special ad hoc committee on residency. Bonner said the department must hire 51 deputies by year’s end to patrol South Cordova, Windyke and Southwind. Those areas will be de-annexed by the city of Memphis in 2021. Bonner said a lack of qualified applicants in recent pools have led him to believe the residency requirement should be lifted.
“We are not going to lower our standards in hiring. I can tell you the community that,” he said. “I would like to see something uniform. Something we can all live with, something that we can compromise on for right now.”
Commissioners Monday seemed open to granting a public safety exemption to county residency rules with a sunset provision, to allow the sheriff’s department to increase its ranks.
The residency debate was ignited last year amid a dispute over the county’s director of corrections, Anthony Alexander. A private investigator told commissioners Alexander, who makes more than $143,000 annually, actually lived in Tipton County. But county attorney Marlinee Iverson wrote in a memo there was no way to determine whether Alexander was a resident or not.
An ordinance proposed Monday by Shelby County Commissioner Van Turner would set formal guidelines that county human resources could use to investigate an employee breaking residency rules and include a residency declaration form that would be submitted by county employees each year.
Commissioners took no formal action on any residency suggestions at Monday’s meeting.
The county attorney’s office said commissioners could exempt law enforcement from residency requirements by passing an ordinance, which would require nine votes.
Bonner said the price tag for those 51 deputies is $7.2 million. That includes salaries and equipment for the deputies, like vehicles.
