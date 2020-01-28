Sunshine giving way to more clouds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly clear and cold this morning with temperatures in the mid 30s. Expect clouds to increase by the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 50s. A few showers are possible by evening after sunset. Winds will be east at 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Showers at times. Lows in the low to mid 40s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.
WEDNESDAY: A few showers early Wednesday, otherwise, mostly cloudy. Highs will only reach the upper 40s with lows in the low to mid 30s.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows in the mid 30s.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and highs in the lower 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
WEEKEND: Partly cloudy on Saturday with highs in the low to mid 50s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the low 60s. Lows at night over the weekend will be in the upper 30s to around 40.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.