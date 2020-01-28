Woman stabs man during attempted rape, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was able to fight off a man who was allegedly trying to rape her Monday by stabbing him, according to Memphis police.
An affidavit of the incident says officers responded to an attempted rape call on Corning Avenue near Overton Crossing Street where a woman told officers she was walking in the area when a man grabbed her from behind.
Suspect Robert L. Williams, 29, allegedly wrestled the woman to the ground and pulled her pants down. Investigators say Williams bit the woman’s face and choked her. She was able to use a box cutter in her pocket to stab Williams in the face several times before he released her and ran away.
While responding to the victim, an ambulance call was made for a male saying he had been stabbed in the face multiple times. He was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for treatment.
He is charged with attempted aggravated rape. He is also facing two counts of vandalism in connection to an incident in October 2019.
His bond is set at $100,250.
