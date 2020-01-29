Breakdown: EWWW! Why the Mississippi River water is brown

The Minnesota River also carries a lot of sediment. The sediment runs off from farm fields and or washes into the river from eroding stream banks. Experts believe that that about three-fourths of the sediment in the Mississippi River in the southern part of the state came from the Minnesota River. The Minnesota River empties out into the Mississippi River. Some of the sediment that the Mississippi River carries and its color derives from some of the particles from the Missouri. According to experts the true Big Muddy is the Missouri River. Its nickname is because of the rich silt which carry the sediments of the western and mid western deserts, prairies and mountains.