Clouds will persist along with a few showers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will remain cloudy today as an area of low pressure moves east and away from the Mid-South. There could still be a few showers but most will just remain cloudy and chilly.
TODAY: Mainly cloudy with a few isolated showers Wind: NE 5 High: 50
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & cold Wind: N 5-10 Low: 35
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly Wind: NE 5 High: 47
THIS WEEK: Today skies will remain cloudy through the day and into the night with only a few isolated showers likely during through the early afternoon. Thursday will be mostly cloudy and cool with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows in the mid to upper thirties. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and high temperatures near 50 with lows in the upper 30s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with high temperatures near 60 and overnight lows near 50. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs in the lower 60s.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.