College student confirmed as 3rd fatality in SC bar shooting

College student confirmed as 3rd fatality in SC bar shooting
Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee’s office told news outlets Garrett Bakhsh, of Hampstead, Maryland, was among those shot around 2 a.m. Sunday at Mac’s Lounge in Hartsville. (Source: Gray News, file)
January 29, 2020 at 9:53 AM CST - Updated January 29 at 10:13 AM

(AP) - A South Carolina coroner’s office confirms an 18-year-old has died from wounds suffered in a bar shooting that killed two others and injured three more.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee’s office told news outlets Garrett Bakhsh, of Hampstead, Maryland, was among those shot around 2 a.m. Sunday at Mac’s Lounge in Hartsville.

The office confirmed Wednesday that Bakhsh had died from his wounds.

A student athlete profile on the university’s website showed he was a freshman attending nearby Coker University.

Authorities identified 21-year-old Dicaprio Collins and 29-year-old Bryan Robinson as the two other fatalities.

Two suspects have been charged. Police haven’t said what motivated the shooting.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.