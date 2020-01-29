The Exercise Coach in Collierville uses smart machines to give customers a workout

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In the age of technology, a new exercise option is coming to Collierville. The Exercise Coach uses smart machines to give customers a workout.
In 2020, there are workout apps to schedule classes, track your progress and even ways to take virtual workout classes. Technology is taking over the exercise world.
Mid-Southerners Rick and Brenda Frembgen are now a part of that world. “We wanted to be able to help people. I’m a techy anyway,” Rick Frembgen said.
The Frembgens opened Shelby County’s latest The Exercise Coach. This one is in Collierville. Rick Frembgen said the gym uses smart equipment. You can see your effort output in real-time.
“You’re going to be able to track your progress from the day you come into weeks down the road,” Frembgen said. Brenda Frembgen said as she and her husband reached retirement age they wanted to get into a business together, and they wanted to stay fit.
“We were just down in Colorado over Christmas and we were looking at those hills thinking do we dare go down them,” Brenda Frembgen said. While the Frembgens said The Exercise Coach caters to everyone, much of its clientele is 40 years old and over.
“People who are 40 plus and may not like the gym scene, they might be busy professionals, and they just want to come in, spend 20 minutes twice a week doing this kind of exercise,” Rick Frembgen said. The Exercise Coach plans on expanding in Shelby County.
There is one franchise already open in Germantown under a different owner. The Frembgens plans to open two more of their own in Lakeland and further south in Destin, Florida.
Memberships range from $199 a month to $350 a month. Find out more about The Exercise Coach here.
