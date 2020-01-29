Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — William Nylander, Zach Hyman and Rasmus Sandin each scored and had an assist to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs over the Nashville Predators 5-2. Jason Spezza and Auston Matthews also scored and Frederik Andersen made 34 saves for the Maple Leafs, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Mikael Granlund and Viktor Arvidsson scored for Nashville, which has lost of three of four. Both teams played their first game in more than a week after their bye week and the league’s All-Star break. Nashville's Pekka Rinne finished with 26 saves.