Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (AP) — Forrest L. Wood, who created one of the top brands in the boating industry and was a pioneer of bass tournament fishing, has died at age 87. Wood, who was born in Flippin, Ark., founded with his wife Nina the company Ranger Boats in 1968. The business quickly grew and became a household name among fisherman around the U.S. He sold the company in 1987. Wood was known as the “father of the modern bass boat.” Keith Daffron, his grandson, said in a Facebook post that Wood died on Saturday surrounded by his family. He died after a brief illness. Funeral arrangements are pending.