Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

NISSAN-EMPLOYEE REDUCTION
Nissan to offer severance packages to older US workers
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Slumping Nissan Motor Co. is offering voluntary separation packages to many of its U.S. workers as it tries to resize itself to match lower sales. The Japanese automaker wouldn't say how many employees it is targeting to leave. It also wouldn't say how much money it expects to save, or give details of the severance offers. The offers will go to factory and white-collar workers over the age of 52. The Japanese automaker's U.S. sales were down almost 10% last year, with the Nissan brand down 8.7% and its Infiniti luxury brand off 21.1%. Many analysts expect total U.S. auto sales to drop this year.
BELMONT-WATKINS
Belmont College to merge with Watkins College of Art
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville's Belmont University has announced plans to merge with the city's Watkins College of Art. According to a Tuesday news release on the merger, Watkins students will start classes at Belmont beginning in August. The Watkins merger follows Belmont's 2018 merger with the O'More College of Design, previously based in Franklin. Belmont President Dr. Bob Fisher says the new merger will allow Belmont to "accelerate and elevate art education in the Southeast and beyond.” The current Watkins College of Art property will be sold with the proceeds going toward an endowment to support scholarships for Watkins students.
TENNESSEE STATE MAP
New Tennessee transportation map available for travelers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — State officials say a new Tennessee transportation map is now available for travelers. The Tennessee Department of Transportation says the new downloadable map has updated features that represent “a dynamic and near live yearly snapshot of Tennessee’s transportation network.” Interstates, freeways, expressways and state routes are included on the map, which was created using Geographic Information Systems as the foundation. The 2020 state map can be downloaded from the department's website. Pre-printed maps may also be ordered from the department. The map is a joint effort between the transportation department and the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development.
BC-OPIOIDS-FENTANYL ORDER
Federal, state attorneys want extension of fentanyl order
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A U.S. attorney in Tennessee is joining other federal and state attorneys who are urging Congress to extend an order that criminalizes the dangerous opioid fentanyl and related substances. D. Michael Dunavant is the U.S. attorney for West Tennessee based in Memphis. He said in a statement Tuesday that law enforcement would lose an important tool for fighting illegal fentanyl distribution if the order is not extended or made permanent. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is considered much more dangerous than heroin or methamphetamine. In February 2018, the Drug Enforcement Administration issued an order making fentanyl-related substances illegal. It expires Feb. 6.
ELECTION 2020-TENNESSEE
Trump Jr. boosts Hagerty for U.S. Senate in Tennessee trip
GALLATIN, Tenn. (AP) — Donald Trump Jr. has hit the campaign trail in Tennessee to help Republican U.S. Senate candidate Bill Hagerty tout the endorsement of his father, President Donald Trump. Tuesday's visit to Gallatin by Trump's oldest son and former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle marked the first big headliners to fly in for Hagerty. The Nashville businessman served as Trump's ambassador to Japan. Hagerty's top primary opponent is another Trump backer, Nashville trauma surgeon Manny Sethi. They are both vying for the seat of Republican U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander, who is retiring at the end of his term. Republicans have held both Senate seats in Tennessee since 1994.
BLOOD TESTS-FATAL CRASHES
Blood tests without probable cause ruled unconstitutional
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine's highest court says a state law requiring blood tests in all fatal crashes regardless of probable cause is unconstitutional. The court issued the ruling Tuesday even as it upheld the conviction of a trucker for two counts of manslaughter. The trucker, Randall Weddle, challenged the constitutionality of the blood test following the 2016 crash. The court upheld his conviction as it invoked an exception because the officer relied on a law that was deemed constitutional at the time. Weddle's attorney called the ruling “bitter.” He said he'd probably appeal but needed more time review the decision.