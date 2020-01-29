Memphis Grizzlies get one game closer to .500 with win over Nuggets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies go into Tuesday night’s action with a two-game lead over the San Antonio Spurs for the eighth and final playoff spot in the NBA’s Western Conference.
That lead could be severely tested at the FedEx Forum. That’s because the Denver Nuggets come to town sitting third in the west with a 32-14 mark, and 7-3 record in their last ten games.
The Grizz comes in 8-2 in their last ten and is just two games under .500 overall.
Dillon Brooks, once again, on fire for the Grizzlies.
Dillon the Villian, getting in the paint, running the break, and knocking down 3′s, 24 for Brooks, and you know what that means - Nuggets don’t want to hear it.
Denver goes downtown to try to keep up. The more than double up the Grizzlies from beyond the arc, hitting 17-3′s to just six for the Grizz, but it doesn’t matter.
Not when you have Ja Morant playing the assassin’s role with ten points in the fourth quarter, 14, 6-rebounds and seven assists overall.
Big Man Jonas Valanciunus taking it to Nikola Jokic for 23 points and 12 rebounds.
These Grizzlies are a problem, folks! Memphis goes on to win the game, final score 104-96.
The Grizzlies, now 23-24, next hit the road for a back to back playing at the New York Knicks Wednesday night.
