Memphis teen gifted autographed game shoes from Kobe Bryant from his last game in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The world continues to mourn the loss of the 5-time NBA Champion including one Memphis native who actually played with Kobe Bryant.
Tarik Black says he spoke to his late friend just days before he died.
A pair of Kobe Bryant’s shoes that his friend gave him some years ago has special meaning for one local teen tonight.
Tarik Black is in Los Angeles right now. He’s rehabbing a right knee injury at Mamba Sports Academy -- Kobe Bryant’s gym. But he actually got the news of his friend’s death right here in Memphis after a short trip home -- news that shook him to the core.
“Something personal for me is I just saw him last week,” said Black.
For Tarik Black the news about his friend’s death...almost felt surreal.
“And I didn’t want to believe it,” he said.
A helicopter crash killing all nine on board. Including one of the most prolific basketball players to ever play the game, Kobe Bryant. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna was on that helicopter as well.
“It’s crazy because the last thing he talked about was family," said Black. "He was so adamant about family and how good it was and how at peace he was about retiring.”
Black played alongside Kobe as a Los Angeles Laker for three years.,including his farewell season in 2016. Black now plays overseas in Tel Aviv. But his Transformation 50 Basketball camp is based here in his hometown of Memphis.
“It’s like a passion that I have just like every time I wake up If I can go play basketball I’ll do it,” said Black.
Quarin Donley, 17, is a senior basketball player for Ridgeway high school. But about three years ago he was a part of Black’s basketball camp.
“Well a lot of people will say that it’s just about basketball, which it really wasn’t, it was more about life,” said Donley.
The 5-day camp focuses equally on basketball as it does on life skills, teaching manners, how to be gentleman, jobs outside of being a professional basketball player.
Donley was awarded the character award at the camp.
“I got gifted some shoes, it wasn’t just any type of shoes, it was Kobe Bryant,” he said.
These black and gold shoes signed by Kobe Bryant himself are now stored in a remote secure location. In light of the passing of Bryant just maybe these shoes will remind him of a lesson Kobe learned later in life.
“He said he probably would have retired earlier that’s the one thing he said about basketball,” said Black.
There is life after basketball -- Donley wants to study music and bio-engineering in college next year. After his days on the court, he could become a scientist and music producer. With some really cool shoes.
Quarin says he hopes next year he can be a walk-on for a college basketball team.
He doesn’t plan to walk in those shoes once worn by Kobe Bryant, those will stay tucked away.
