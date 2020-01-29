Mostly cloudy and clear this morning, expect clouds to increase this afternoon

Mostly clear and cold this morning with temperatures in the mid-30s. Expect clouds to increase by the afternoon with highs in the low to mid-50s. A few showers are possible by evening after sunset. Winds will be east at 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Showers at times. Lows in the low to mid-40s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows in the mid-30s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and highs in the lower 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
WEEKEND: Partly cloudy on Saturday with highs in the low to mid-50s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the low to mid-60s. Lows at night over the weekend will be in the upper 30s to around 40. Shower chances return early next week with highs in the low 60s Monday and Tuesday.
