MPD initiates ‘Operation Safe Travel II’ to combat interstate shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There have already been seven interstate shootings this year, according to Memphis Police.
The latest one happened Wednesday morning on I- 240 northbound near the Union exit.
No one was hurt but Memphis Police says it’s just another example for a need to step up patrols.
The Memphis Police Department held a press conference Wednesday concerning interstate shootings and safety.
MPD announced they are bringing back Operation Safe Travel -- an effort to increase police presence on Memphis interstates.
This time they are adding at least 10 more officers to the task force, and some of those officers you won’t see until it’s too late.
"Obviously we have officers on the interstate, but as a result, after the citizen passes the officer then they speed back up and start driving eradicately. So what we’ve put in place is a couple of plain cars so you don’t know where that officer is, and that officer can stop that behavior, call ahead and have the marked car pull them over,” said Deputy Chief Samuel Hines, MPD.
Hines said the department initiated Operation Safe Travel II Tuesday at 1 p.m.
Since Tuesday, Operation Safe Travel has netted seven arrests, 26 moving citations and one gun seized from a vehicle.
MPD would not comment on the number of arrests they’ve made from previous interstate shootings.
However, police say they are looking for a white male in his mid-30’s with an unkempt brown, reddish beard driving a box-style sedan.
If you have any information call police.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.