New hotel developments coming to West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis’ growing demand for rooms closer to tourist attractions like Southland and Downtown Memphis has led to the development of two new hotels.
The Radisson Hotel will have 130 luxury hotel rooms and suites, along with an outdoor pool, bar, lounge and other amenities. The new hotel will be renovated from what was previously the Clarion Hotel that closed late 2019.
The renovations are expected to reach $5 million and completed by early 2021.
An additional $4 million investment into TRU by Hilton will bring 81 guest rooms to the city, hoping to appeal to a younger crowd.
Both developments will sit across from Southland Casino Racing’s latest expansion.
