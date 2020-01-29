Ole Miss battles 16th ranked Auburn to two overtimes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been a rough season for the Ole Miss Rebels, who’ve been hit with several injuries to key players after getting off to a nice start this season.
The Rebels are now fighting to stay above .500, made even tougher with 16th ranked Auburn invading the Pavilion in Oxford.
Ole Miss got down and dirty on the defensive end, making Auburn work for everything and just plain clogging up the paint.
This one goes not one overtime, but two! Auburn pulls it out on Isaac Okoro’s driving layup and foul for a 3-point play with time running out.
Ole Miss falls in a tough one at home, final score 83-82 in double-overtime.
