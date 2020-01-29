Shelby County School Board votes to keep three charter schools open

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County School Board decided to not close three charter schools at Tuesday night’s board meeting.
Parents cheered when the announcement was made.
Dr. Joris Ray’s staff recommended the closure of Memphis Business Academy Middle, Memphis College Preparatory Elementary, and Veritas College Preparatory Elementary School.
About 900 students and their families faced the possibility of having to find a new school to attend next year.
