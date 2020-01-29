Texas A&M beats Vols in Knoxville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On the Hill in Knoxville, the Tennessee Vols look for some home cooking on Rocky Top after a tough trip to Kansas.
The Vols welcome in tough-minded Texas A&M to the Thompson Boling Arena.
Fulkerson with 15 points, seven rebounds to lead the Vols, but the Aggies use their aggressiveness to their advantage down low, bullying the Vols to get extra chances and fouls. Texas A&M drops Tennessee to 12-8 on the year.
Vols fall with the final score 63-58.
