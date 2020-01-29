US Marshal Task Force searching for suspect in deadly October shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Marshals are asking for help finding a man wanted for multiple violent crimes, including first-degree murder.
Melvin Tyler is facing charges for an Oct. 8 shooting in which multiple people were injured at the intersection of Barton and South Parkway. One man, Hussein Hasan, was killed in the shooting.
An arrest warrant was issued Oct. 26. Charges include first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, attempted especially aggravated robbery, attempted robbery and using a firearm with the intent to commit a felony.
The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force are searching for Tyler and ask anyone with information to call (731) 571-0280.
A second man, Lundarius Brown, was arrested Dec. 9 on the same charges.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.