West Collierville Middle School closed the rest of the week for increasing flu-related absences

After three days of increasing student absenteeism at West Collierville Middle School (WCMS) due to flu or flu-like symptoms, district officials have made the decision to close the school for the remainder of this week. All WMCS students and school staff should remain at home tomorrow, January 30, and Friday, January 31. After thorough consideration of attendance trends for both students and teachers and the number of unfilled substitute teacher requests at the school, the superintendent and staff have concluded that this is the most prudent course of action. This period of closure will provide some protection to students and staff from potential flu exposure, while also allowing our facilities services provider additional time to disinfect surfaces throughout the building. All other campuses and offices in Collierville schools will be open on Thursday and Friday.