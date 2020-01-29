West Collierville Middle School closed the rest of the week for increasing flu-related absences

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville School leaders have decided to close West Collierville Middle School for the rest of the week after increasing student absences primarily for the flu.
The district says 462 students were absent Wednesday out of the 1,286 students enrolled. That’s up from 385 the day before.
Typical absentee numbers are around 50 per day, according to a district spokesperson, who said flu or flu-like symptoms account for the rest.
The West Collierville Middle School is closed Thursday and Friday for students and staff. All other campuses and offices in the district will remain open.
The district’s statement is below.
After three days of increasing student absenteeism at West Collierville Middle School (WCMS) due to flu or flu-like symptoms, district officials have made the decision to close the school for the remainder of this week. All WMCS students and school staff should remain at home tomorrow, January 30, and Friday, January 31. After thorough consideration of attendance trends for both students and teachers and the number of unfilled substitute teacher requests at the school, the superintendent and staff have concluded that this is the most prudent course of action. This period of closure will provide some protection to students and staff from potential flu exposure, while also allowing our facilities services provider additional time to disinfect surfaces throughout the building. All other campuses and offices in Collierville schools will be open on Thursday and Friday.
