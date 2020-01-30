ADH: Arkansas patient being tested for coronavirus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KATV) - The Arkansas Department of Health confirms it is investigating a possible case of coronavirus in Arkansas.
Meg Mirivel, a spokesperson for the ADH, told Little Rock ABC affiliate KATV the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will determine if the patient meets the criteria for further testing.
Health officials are working with the patient’s healthcare provider but Mirivel did not release details on where the patient is located.
Mirivel said the risk of infection in Arkansas is low.
