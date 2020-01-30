Arkansas troopers searching for speeders and distracted drivers on I-40

ARKANSAS (WMC) - Arkansas troopers will be out on the roads to keep an eye out for speeders.
From West Memphis all the way to Fort Smith, state police along with the state transportation department plan to be on the look-out for speeders and distracted drivers on I-40.
Between 7:00 Thursday morning and 4:00 p.m., the state said it will have officers concentrating on I-40 drivers using every kind of speed detection equipment.
Aircrafts will also be measuring high speeds from overhead.
