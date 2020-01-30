AutoZone to start construction work on downtown Memphis expansion project

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-based AutoZone is kicking off a massive construction project in downtown Memphis, part of a $145 million expansion, which will include remodels to historic buildings. The project joins a large amount of construction work already underway across downtown.
AutoZone announced the project last year, but the $12 million construction permit was just filed Wednesday, according to the Memphis Business Journal.
“Just as we were walking up the street, we were commenting how in Minneapolis where we live right along the river, there’s all this revitalization,” said Debb Morgan, “We walked for like six blocks, and I was like look at this, this is really cool.”
Morgan and friends, visiting Memphis from Minneapolis, noticed cranes in the air along Front Street downtown Thursday.
It’s not hard to find work being done, from One Beale, to FedEx Logistics, to the Renasant Convention Center. The footprint of downtown Memphis is changing.
Now, AutoZone is moving forward with its grown plans, first publicized in 2019. In addition to capital investment at its headquarters downtown, the company will take over multiple buildings nearby. The first construction permit filed is for 104 S. Front.
The auto parts retailer has said it will add 130 jobs as part of the digital, retail, and commercial expansion. The average salary for each is roughly $80,000.
“2019 was really a banner year particularly because of the major downtown projects that were announced,” said Reid Dulberger, President and CEO of EDGE.
City and county officials said continual large development projects send a sign that Memphis, and particularly downtown, is open for business. And that can make it easier for companies in Memphis to expand and economic development leaders to recruit ones on their target list.
“We are engaged in trying to attract corporate headquarters, firms engaged in medical device manufacturing, firms in agricultural technology and ag business,” said Dulberger.
We’ve reached out to AutoZone to learn when construction work is set to begin and end.
