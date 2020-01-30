Blytheville welded pipe mill lays off over 70 employees

Following the decision and the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) issued in November 2019 by Russian company PAO TMK, operations at the IPSCO welded pipe mill in Blytheville, Arkansas, will be suspended, effective January 30, 2020. The WARN notice by TMK will result in the layoff of 74 employees at the plant, leaving a skeleton crew onboard to help maintain the facility in an operational state. Tenaris completed its acquisition of IPSCO Tubulars from PAO TMK on January 2, 2020. A decision by Tenaris to reopen facilities among its expanded footprint will be guided by a more favorable market outlook and customer demand.

Carolina Mendoza - Tenaris Media Relations