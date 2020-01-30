Blytheville welded pipe mill lays off over 70 employees

Skeleton crews to remain to help maintain facility

Blytheville welded pipe mill lays off over 70 employees
Tenaris announced Thursday operations at the newly acquired IPSCO welded pipe were suspended, affecting over 70 employees. (Source: Tenaris)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | January 30, 2020 at 2:05 PM CST - Updated January 30 at 2:49 PM

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Operations are halted at a welded pipe mill in Blytheville, laying off 74 employees.

Tenaris announced Thursday operations at the newly acquired IPSCO welded pipe were suspended.

The move follows the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) issued by TMK in November 19

A skeleton crew will remain on board to maintain the facility in an operational state.

“A decision by Tenaris to reopen facilities among its expanded footprint will be guided by a more favorable market outlook and customer demand.”

Tenaris acquired IPSCO from PAO TMK on Jan. 2, 2020.

Following the decision and the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) issued in November 2019 by Russian company PAO TMK, operations at the IPSCO welded pipe mill in Blytheville, Arkansas, will be suspended, effective January 30, 2020. The WARN notice by TMK will result in the layoff of 74 employees at the plant, leaving a skeleton crew onboard to help maintain the facility in an operational state. Tenaris completed its acquisition of IPSCO Tubulars from PAO TMK on January 2, 2020. A decision by Tenaris to reopen facilities among its expanded footprint will be guided by a more favorable market outlook and customer demand.
Carolina Mendoza - Tenaris Media Relations

Following the decision and WARN communication issued by TMK, operations at the Blytheville IPSCO facility have been...

Posted by TenarisHickman on Thursday, January 30, 2020

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.