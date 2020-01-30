Clouds & drizzle today, but sun returns this weekend

It’s a cool and cloudy morning with temperatures in the 30s and low 40s. It will remain cloudy all day with patchy drizzle possible. Highs this afternoon will only be in the upper 40s. It will be chilly tonight with low temperatures in the upper 30s. Light showers will be possible overnight.
TODAY: Cloudy. 10%. High: 48. Winds will be northeast 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 20%. Low: 39. Winds northeast 5 mph.
FRIDAY: Tomorrow will feature clouds and patchy drizzle all day. The best chance for rain will be in west Tennessee and northeast Mississippi as a front sits to our east. High temperatures will reach the lower 50s. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s on Friday night. Rain will be coming to an end after sunset Friday.
WEEKEND: Clouds will start to clear on Saturday, so there will be more sunshine in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s with lows in the 30s Saturday. However, ample sunshine will bump temperatures into the lower 60s on Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: Another front will move into the area on Monday, which will give us a chance for showers. There could be a few spotty showers on Tuesday and Wednesday too. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s Monday and mid-60s Tuesday but will drop down to the 50s on Wednesday.
