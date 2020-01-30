Debate over possible removal of Nathan Bedford Forrest bust continues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Lawmakers got into a lengthy debate in Nashville this week over possible removal of a bust of Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest from the Tennessee capitol building.
A House committee heard arguments Tuesday for and against the removal of the bust of the controversial Confederate and early KKK leader.
Representative Rick Staples of Knoxville urged the Capitol Commission to vote to remove the bust and replace it with a tribute to another Tennessean.
During the meeting, Historian Michael Bradley addressed the committee about Forrest's role in the Civil War, including his participation in the battle at Fort Pillow.
During discussion, Representative Jason Hodges of Clarksville questioned Bradley about that history and what would be acceptable today.
Their exchange got heated.
The committee decided to defer any action on the resolution for another week.
If the resolution passes, both the Capitol Commission and Tennessee Historical Commission would still need to approve the plan.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.