Family reconnected with 100-year-old lost love letters found in Midtown attic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Last month, WMC Action News 5 aired a story on 100-year-old love letters found hidden in a Midtown attic.
After a homeowner found the stash of dozens letter written to a young woman named Anna Bunch, Bunch’s great niece -- who still lives in Memphis -- got in touch with the homeowner.
The family shared a portrait of Anna Bunch, finally putting a face to a name.
The letters were turned over to surviving relatives for safe keeping.
Anna Bunch died in 1993, but her love story has suddenly been given new life.
Wednesday, the incredible story was featured in a newsletter for Postal Service employees.
