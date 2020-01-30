901 FC opens camp for second season in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s almost time to get the smoke and flares ready, Memphis 901 FC hits the pitch for it’s the second season in the United Soccer League’s Championship Division.
901 FC opens training camp out at Mike Rose Soccer Complex. Season one a rousing success in the stands, with 901 finish tenth in attendance in the 36 team league.
On the field, some late flashes, but not enough to overcome a slow start out of the gate. The expansion team finishing a first season record of nine wins, 18 losses, and seven ties.
Defender and Team Captain Marc Burch said, “We set a good foundation with the club and the fans last year. But we really didn’t get enough wins. We think we’ve done a good job finding some new players to get us off to a good start going into this year.” 901 FC will also take its training camp on the road to Orange Beach, Alabama for 10 days next month.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.