Grizzlies get to .500 with win at New York

NEW YORK CITY (WMC) - New York? No problem for the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday night.
The Grizz take their highlight reel show on the road and wallop the Knicks at Madison Square Garden 126-106. Dillon Brooks 27 points and Ja Morant 18 points. He also has ten assists.
Jae Crowder back from injury with 18, the Knicks didn’t like it. Elfrid Payton pushes him into the first row after a 3-pointer with time running out.
That causes a skirmish with a couple of blows thrown, the cost of doing business.
Payton, Crowder, and the Knicks Marcus Morris all ejected four wins in a row for the Grizz. Next game against Zion in the Big Easy Friday Night.
