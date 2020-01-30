Investigators searching for missing 78-year-old woman in wheelchair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers with the Memphis Police Department are desperately searching for a missing and endangered woman in the Mid-South.
Investigators said Nellie Caradine, 78, was last seen around noon Wednesday. Caradine’s daughter said she dropped her off at her brother’s house, Rodger Caradine, 38, on Yokley Road near Westwood.
Nellie’s daughter said a family member arrived at the home around 8:45 that evening and her mother and brother were gone.
She told MPD her brother threatened to take their mother to Massachusetts. Police said Caradine is wheel-chair bound, due to paralysis, and suffers from dementia.
Nellie Caradine is 5′5″, 145-lbs with gray hair. She was last seen wearing a tan-colored cap, a smoke gray shirt under a blue jean jacket, black pants, and house shoes.
Police are also searching for the victim’s son, Rodger Caradine.
If you have any information on this disappearance, contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.
