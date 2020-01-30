Lead-contaminated water fountains removed from Rhodes College

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rhodes College has removed several contaminated water fountains after testing all fountains on campus.
According to school officials, six out of the 110 fountains on campus had levels at or above the EPA action level of fifteen parts per billion.
Two of the fountains are located in Glassell Hall, two in Frazier Jelke, one in Ohlendorf Tower, and one in McCoy Theater. The FJ locations were moderately above the EPA threshold and the others were slightly high.
Four of the fountains are in close proximity to other fountains and will be permanently removed. The other two will be replaced.
A representative with Rhodes College says basic blood tests can be administered in the student health center to determine lead levels.
If you are concerned about this issue and wish to have the blood test, contact Director of Health Services Adora Browne at brownea@rhodes.edu.
Officials say all water on campus is safe to drink and there are no ongoing concerns.
