Lipscomb looks to extend streak vs Stetson

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their freshmen this year. Ahsan Asadullah, Michael Buckland and KJ Johnson have combined to account for 53 percent of Lipscomb's scoring this season and 59 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Stetson, Rob Perry, Mahamadou Diawara, Christiaan Jones, Jahlil Rawley and Wheza Panzo have combined to account for 77 percent of all Stetson scoring, including 95 percent of the team's points over its last five games.