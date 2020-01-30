Man arrested in connection with Binghampton shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police arrested a man in connection with a shooting in Binghampton Tuesday.
Officers responded to a “shots fired” call at Jackson Avenue and Hudson Street around 4:30 p.m.
At the scene, a Shelby County School sergeant had 48-year-old Victor Macias in custody.
According to an affidavit, the sergeant said he saw Macias holding a gun on a woman. The female victim said Macias pointed a gun at her and told her to sit down.
The sergeant then disarmed Macias and took him into custody.
Meanwhile, a witness told police that an unknown man ran into a house he was working on. The unknown man said someone was trying to rob him.
The witness said Macias came over a fence and shot one time at the unknown man.
Macias told police that the the woman he pulled a gun on and the man he shot at were attempting to steal from him again.
Macias said he shot one time over a fence at the man’s legs so he could catch him. He said he already had the gun in hand when he saw the woman and told her to get on the ground. However, he denied pointing the gun at her.
Police say Macias does not have a gun permit.
He is charged with aggravated assault and and unlawful possession of a weapon.
