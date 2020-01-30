Memphis looks for home win vs UConn

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Memphis' Precious Achiuwa has averaged 15.2 points and 10.3 rebounds while D.J. Jeffries has put up 10.3 points and 4.1 rebounds. For the Huskies, Christian Vital has averaged 14.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.5 steals while Josh Carlton has put up nine points and 6.3 rebounds.CLUTCH CHRISTIAN: Vital has connected on 30.2 percent of the 106 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 4 for 19 over the last three games. He's also converted 89.8 percent of his free throws this season.