Mid-South man given million dollar bond for ID theft charges, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South man is behind bars with a million dollar bond for ID theft charges, according to police documents.
A victim told officers an endorsed check was missing from his mailbox on Jan. 21. Surveillance video showed a white BMW 530i pull up to the victim’s mailbox and take the mail.
Investigators determined that the same vehicle was spotted in Collierville stealing mail on Dec. 20, 2019. Detectives determined the tag on the BMW is Indiana FL250ABE, which is registered to Hertz Rental Car.
Authorities contacted Hertz and determined Shamari Johnson was the renter of the BMW and was expected to return the car Feb. 12.
Johnson was eventually identified as the person responsible for stealing the mail.
Officers determined Johnson was arrested in the past for stealing checks from mailboxes and forgery.
Police noticed the same BMW was parked in front of a home in the 10200 block of Morning Hill Dr. in Cordova. While searching the residence, officers found over 1,000 pieces of U.S. Mail that had been stolen throughout the area.
Detectives also found over 100 counterfeit checks with a counterfeit driver’s license to match the name.
Johnson is facing five counts of identity theft and one count identify theft, trafficking.
