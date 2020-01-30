More clouds and chilly temperatures to end the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will remain cloudy the rest of the day with patchy drizzle possible. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 20% of a shower or drizzle. Low: 39. Winds northeast 5 mph.
FRIDAY: Expect more clouds and patchy drizzle all day. The best chance for rain will be in west Tennessee and northeast Mississippi as a front sits to our east. High temperatures will reach the upper 40s to low 50s. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s on Friday night. Any showers will come to an end after sunset Friday.
WEEKEND: Clouds will start to clear on Saturday, so there will be more sunshine in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s with lows in the 30s Saturday. However, ample sunshine will bump temperatures into the lower 60s on Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: Another front will move into the area on Monday, which will give us a chance for showers. There could be a few spotty showers on Tuesday and Wednesday too. High temperatures will be in the low 60s Monday and mid 60s Tuesday but will drop down to the 50s on Wednesday. It’s looking colder once again by late next week.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.