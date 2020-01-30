2nd inmate found dead at Marshall County Correctional Facility; no foul play suspected

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - An inmate at Marshall County Correctional Facility has died, according to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office.
Nora Ducksworth, 52, is the 14th prisoner at a Mississippi prison to die since Dec. 29, 2019 and the second at that facility in the past week.
Marshall County Correctional Facility is operated by the private company Management & Training Corporation. A spokesperson for MTC says Ducksworth died around noon Thurday. They said it appears he died of natural causes and no foul play is suspected. An autopsy will determine the exact cause of death.
On Jan. 25, another inmate was found unresponsive and “cold to the touch,” said Coroner James Anderson. Authorities also said there were no signs of foul play in his death.
The year began with violent riots across Mississippi prisons, which resulted in several deaths. MDOC also reported three suicides and “isolated” incidents in which some inmates died.
