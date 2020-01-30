Nebraska movie theater guests taken to hospital after being served toxic cleaning solution

LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) – A Nebraska movie house that also serves food and drinks is under investigation after two female guests and a bartender drank a toxic cleaning solution.
All three were taken to the hospital.
The cleaner was stored in an old liquor bottle behind the bar at the Alamo Drafthouse.
A bartender who didn’t know the bottle was filled with the cleaning solution mixed it into the women’s drinks and served it to them.
Both got sick.
Another bartender, who didn’t make the drink, tasted it and became ill, too.
One of the victims, Sarah Baker, said she went back to the doctor the day after being released from the hospital.
Baker said her throat is still burning and she has no energy.
Sarpy County Attorney Lee Polikov said this incident won’t be treated as a simple accident.
"It's frightening and a little shocking," Polikov said. "But we can't just write it off to stuff happens. Someone … neglected what they were doing or how they did it."
An investigation by the Nebraska Liquor Commission is also underway.
Bars and restaurants in Nebraska are required to follow the state’s food code, which states that poisonous or toxic materials need to be stored in a way they cannot contaminate items meant for consumption.
