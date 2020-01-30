Local officials discuss ways to fight growing opioid epidemic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As the opioid crisis in Arkansas continues to rise, local organizations gathered Wednesday to discuss ways to combat the problem.
Legal Aid of Arkansas held a statewide Evicting the Monster in the Cave Symposium to share legal services and advice to those experiencing an opioid or substance abuse disorder.
Attorneys, medical professionals, pharmacists, and more from around Region 8 attended the symposium.
Helen Gratil, Legal Aid’s director of mission engagement, says trauma and stress have a lot to do with addiction.
“What we’re talking about here is how we address those stressors so that people have a higher chance of succeeding and recovery, restoring their families that have been shattered by drug addiction,” she says.
Legal Aid of Arkansas serves around 30,000 clients in a 31-county area, for free.
