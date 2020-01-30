Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets now available in Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI (WMC) - Lottery fans in Mississippi are rejoicing! Jan. 30 was the first day you could buy Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets in Mississippi.
You can buy them at most locations you already buy your scratch-offs tickets.
Now, lottery proceeds will go toward the state’s infrastructure.
Since November there have been more than $44 million in prizes handed out to lottery winners.
Maybe a nine-figure sum will be handed out to someone in Mississippi how that these Mega Millions and Powerball tickets are on sale.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.