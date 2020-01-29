Rain is gone for now, but don’t expect much sunshine just yet

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A mainly dry pattern is in place for tonight and tomorrow but clouds will linger through the rest of the week and a slight chance of rain makes its way back into the forecast for Friday.
TONIGHT: Cloudy Wind: N 5-10 Low: 38
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy Wind: NE 5 High: 48
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy Wind: NE 5 Low: 39
THIS WEEK: Clouds will continue to linger across the Mid-South tonight and tomorrow. The clouds and northeast winds will also keep temperatures below average making for a chilly day Thursday. Gulf moisture will surge north Friday keeping skies mostly cloudy to overcast and adding a slight chance of rain to the day. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s with overnight lows in the upper 30s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with showers likely along with highs near 60 and lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and warmer with a slight chance of a shower and afternoon highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the lower 50s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
