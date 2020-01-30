RECALL: Federal agency recalls more infant inclined sleepers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall of more than 165,000 inclined infant sleepers due to a risk of suffocation.
- “Swaddle-Me By Your Bed” by Summer Infant,
- “Pillow Portable Napper,” by Evenflo,
- “Incline Sleeper with adjustable positions for newborns" by Delta Enterprise Corporation, and
- The “Little Lounger Rocking Seat” by Graco
While no fatalities have been reported involving these particular models, the CPSC issued the recall because of infant fatalities in other inclined sleep products. The agency says infants can roll from their back onto their stomachs in the sleepers.
The agency says if you one of the sleepers you should stop using it immediately and contact the manufacturer for a refund or a voucher.
